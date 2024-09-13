Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $339.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

