Choreo LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

