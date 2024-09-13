Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

