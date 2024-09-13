Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $12,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

