ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,752 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Precigen worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $367,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Precigen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,632.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $0.99 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 90.99% and a negative net margin of 3,084.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

