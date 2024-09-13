ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,746 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cardlytics worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $362,840. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $175.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

