ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OLMA stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $662.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,540.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,429,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,048. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
