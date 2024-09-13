ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Viad worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Viad by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th.

VVI stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.35 million, a PE ratio of -85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

