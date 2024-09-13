ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 529 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gorman-Rupp worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GRC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $971.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.