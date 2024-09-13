ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

NWL stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

