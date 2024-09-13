ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cronos Group worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,094.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 204.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 12,309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Cronos Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $825.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.