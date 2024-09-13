ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cronos Group worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,094.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 204.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 12,309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $825.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 56.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

