ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Conduent worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth $724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 310,299 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 508,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

CNDT opened at $3.82 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $781.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Conduent

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

