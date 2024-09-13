ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 95.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 139,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $1,002,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,135,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,105. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $124.21 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

