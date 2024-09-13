ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BRT Apartments worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRT. B. Riley upped their price target on BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

