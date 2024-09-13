ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $37.61 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Olympic Steel

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.