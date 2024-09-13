ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $668,000 in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 304,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.