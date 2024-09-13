ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR opened at $35.01 on Friday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

