ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $862,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.