ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,120 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in AXT by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

