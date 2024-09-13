ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of BELFB opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $842.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

