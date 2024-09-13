ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 61,535 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,535 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

QTRX stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $477.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

