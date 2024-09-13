ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,549 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,302 shares in the company, valued at $917,579.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HNRG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.