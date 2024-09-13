Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Acquires $838,000.00 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,758.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clarus Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLAR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clarus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Clarus by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

