Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $319.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

