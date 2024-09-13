Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,113 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.