Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,349 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

