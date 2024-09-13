Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 119 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

