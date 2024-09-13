Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 158 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $497.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

