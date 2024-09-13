Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 97 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $237.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.24. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.