Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.09, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.