Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $29,000.

SAP opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $221.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

