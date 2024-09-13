Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $384.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $384.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.29 and its 200 day moving average is $313.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

