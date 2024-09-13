Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $666,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,073,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,229,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,607,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $216.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

