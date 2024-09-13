Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $671,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 11,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $248.24 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

