Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $87,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $369.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.85 and a 200-day moving average of $407.35.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

