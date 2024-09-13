Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

