Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

