Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $742,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.