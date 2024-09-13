Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.