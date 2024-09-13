Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $804,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.5 %

CVS Health stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

