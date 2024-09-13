Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

