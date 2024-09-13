Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.