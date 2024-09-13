Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $716,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,273,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $215.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $217.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.