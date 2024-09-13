Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

