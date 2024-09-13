Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,670,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,482,000 after buying an additional 144,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,417,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

