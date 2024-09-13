Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

