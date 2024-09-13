Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

