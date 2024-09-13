Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 596,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

XEL opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

