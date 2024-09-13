Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.4%

AIG opened at $73.20 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

