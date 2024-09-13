Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $207.69. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

